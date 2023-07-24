Rail passengers intending to travel to and from London over the August bank holiday weekend are being asked to plan ahead as work on upgrading the line is being carried out.

Further upgrade work is taking place on the East Coast Digital Programme (ECDP), to create a more reliable railway with lower emissions through the introduction of digital technology. Traditional lineside signals will be replaced by continuous signalling information to a screen in the driver’s cab.

On Sunday 27 August, buses will replace trains between Potters Bar and Peterborough, and Hertford North and Royston. Additionally, on Saturday 26 August from 8pm until end of service, and on Monday 28 August until 8am, buses will replace trains between Peterborough and Biggleswade.

The work will be carried out over the August bank holiday weekend

New equipment and technology is being installed between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin, preparing the way for that section to begin using digital signalling from 2025. Upgrade work is also taking place in the Peterborough area, enabling a move of local signalling control to our modern operating centre in York. Dynamic software is being introduced to efficiently move trains across junctions and reduce delays; the first such deployment on the East Coast Main Line.

The work has been planned to ensure that passengers making trips over the long weekend will have unaffected journeys during Friday and most of Saturday and Monday.

Ed Akers, Network Rail’s Principal Programme Sponsor, ECDP said: “The August Bank Holiday weekend work will enable further progress towards Britain’s first digital signalling on an intercity mainline. We’ve carefully planned the work to avoid the busiest travelling times, and to progress two different elements of digital change at the same time. Both sets of work will contribute to enabling more reliable journeys in the years ahead.

“We are sorry for the disruption that this work will cause passengers, and thank them for their patience.”