Wartime heroes have been honoured with special plaques to ensure their bravery and sacrifice "will never be forgotten".

A moving ceremony was held on March 17 to officially unveil the Commonwealth War Graves Commission signs at the Drove Road Cemetery in Biggleswade, which commemorate the 19 servicemen who are buried there. The men lost their lives due to serving in the First or Second World Wars.

A Biggleswade Town Council spokeswoman, said: "The unveiling of the plaques was extremely well-attended despite the torrential downpour during the event. The inclement weather did not deter attendance for this event by sea and air cadets, members of the public, councillors and representatives from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission plaque unveiling ceremony. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.

"Events like this are so important to remind our residents and future generations of the personal and historical matters which affect our town."

The unveiling ceremony was officiated by Rosemary Bentley, St Andrew’s Parish Church, pastor Martin Ceaser, Biggleswade Baptist Church, and the reverend Leslie Noon, Trinity Methodist Church. The ceremony was attended by members of the Biggleswade Royal British Legion, Biggleswade Town councillors and officers, and Mac MacDonald from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

The spokeswoman added: "The unveiling of the plaques has had a positive impact and created a focal point of interest for the public to wander through the cemetery and to give their respect to these 19 brave soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. It is also an opportunity to be aware of the peaceful green space in the heart of Biggleswade.”

The names of the nineteen Commonwealth servicemen are listed below.

First World War:

Private Walter Lincoln (d.1918)

Private David Edgar Bridger (d.1915)

Private Robert Josiah Clark (d.1918)

Private Alec Drysdale (d.1917)

Rifleman John Joseph Howes (d.1918)

Serjeant Wallace George Albone (d.1919)

Private Frederick Siah King Beck (d.1920)

Private Arthur Charles Bowles (d.1917)

Second Lieutenant Norman Algernon Brown (d.1919)

Lieutenant Leonard Carrington Franklin (d.1919)

Private Francis James Mann (d.1918)

Private Walter Morrallee (d.1918)

Private Ernest Radford (d.1919)

Private Charles Rawlings (d.1920)

Private Jack Reynolds (d.1918)

Pioneer Alfred John Sheppard (d.1918)

Rifleman Francis Henry Wagg (d.1918)

Second World War:

Gunner Jack Grummitt (d.1940)