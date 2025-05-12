Watch 75-year-old fundraiser leap out of a plane to raise money for Moggerhanger hospice

A 75-year-old hospice volunteer celebrated his milestone birthday by leaping from a plane to raise cash for Sue Ryder.

While most people would probably have chosen a more sedate celebration, the daredevil pensioner decided to combine a high-adreneline thrill with a fundraiser for Sue Ryder St John Hospice in Moggerhanger – where he has been a dedicated volunteer since 2019.

The retired BT engineer from Great Barford took the plunge at Sibson Aerodrome – jumping from 13,000 and freefalling at 120 per hour strapped to an instructor.

And amazingly, Geoff doesn’t consider himself the “adventurous type”.

Geoff takes the plunge with a 75th birthday skydive

He explained: “I’m not typically adventurous! I have got a kayak – living in a riverside village – and I do a bit of cycling round the local area. My main hobby is actually playing the tuba in a brass band! But I like to stay active, keep my legs going and my weight in check.

“If you go back five years to 2020, my 70th birthday was wiped out by the first lockdown, so I always had it in the back of my mind that I’d do something a bit special for my 75th instead.

“About a year ago, my daughter did a skydive with a friend, and when I saw the photos and video, I thought, ‘That looks like fun and totally different!’ So here we are!”

Goeff smashed his initial fundraising target of £250 – raising an incredible £835 for the hospice.

Geoff back on firm land

He added: “The Birthday Skydive was one of the most thrilling things I’ve done in 75 years! Plunging face down towards the earth, 13,000 feet below, really was an amazing experience.

“I had friends and family come along for support – or was that to make sure I did jump?! Would I do it again? Absolutely, I was buzzing for the rest of the day.

“I was delighted to raise more than £800 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice; it was way above what I expected. It really was the cherry on the birthday cake!”

Geoff’s role as a trustee for a local benevolent fund led him to get involved with Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, which offers palliative care and bereavement support services. His volunteering role has since expanded to include everything from tin collecting and marshalling at events like Sue Ryder Starlight Hike, to helping with the hospice's annual Treecycling campaign.

Geoff raised more than £800

Recalling his volunteer experiences, Geoff said: “I find volunteering really rewarding. I’ve always had a great time helping out, whether it’s tin collecting, marshalling, or treecycling. It’s good fun and gets me out and about while supporting a fantastic cause.”

You can still donate to Geoff’s fundraiser online.

Roisin Duggan, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said, "We’re blown away by Geoff’s ongoing support for the hospice. His efforts will help us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families.”