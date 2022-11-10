Watch commemorating First World War hero travels over 3,000 miles home to Tempsford

A precious First World War memorial memento has travelled over 3,000 miles to return home to Tempsford after 106 years.

The small, silver watch has survived the postal journey all the way from North Carolina, America, to the Bedfordshire village. The memento was originally created in loving memory of William Esme M Stuart, who used to live in Tempsford Hall, but was killed in action during 1916.

Steve Cooney, chairman of Tempsford Museum and Archives, said: "We are thrilled to receive the watch and sincerely thank its owner Rosie for the generous donation, which will be treasured. We have already started to do some research, and although finding who originally owned it and how it ended up in the USA will probably never be known, we are thankful it is back home."

The watch and its inscription, and right, Steve Cooney with the watch in front of the portrait of William Esme Montagu Stuart. Image: Tempsford Museum and Archives.

The beautiful memento has been generously gifted to the Tempsford Museum and Archives by Rosie Nieradka, who lives in the county of Madison, North Carolina. Over 30 years ago, her ex-father-in-law had purchased a small ladies' watch at an estate sale on Long Island, New York, and gave it to Rosie as a gift.

Steve explained: "Fast forward to 2006, and Rosie was remarried and moved to Wilmington, North Carolina. She decided to have her jewellery appraised for valuation, but when the appraiser looked at the watch, he popped it open and found an inscription inside!

"Rosie was not even aware that the back opened and was amazed at the words, which read: 'In Loving Memory of William Esme M Stuart 2nd Lieut Royal West Kent Regiment Killed in Action 7th Oct 1916'."

Rosie immediately decided that the watch needed to be returned to its family, and made enquiries to Bedford Archives back in 2006. However, she found that war hero W.E.M.Stuart, known as Esme, was the last of the Stuarts of Tempsford Hall – although she did discover that they had a connection to the Penn family, who founded Pennsylvania. Rosie resumed her quest some years later, and the State museum of Pennsylvania put her in touch with Tempsford Museum and Archives.

The watch, and right, with Rosie before it made its journey to the UK. Images: Tempsford Museum and Archives/Rosie Nieradka.

Steve said: "I explained that Esme Stuart, as he was called, was the only child of William Dugald Stuart and his wife Millicent, of Tempsford Hall. Esme had been killed in action; Esme’s father died in 1922 – it was said of a broken heart – and his mother died in 1933. Before Millicent died, she and her husband had decided to build a village hall in memory of their son and the 14 men of Tempsford who were killed in the war."

In 1925 the Stuart Memorial Hall was officially opened and presented to Tempsford Village. There was a lady’s room, a gentleman’s billiard room, a lending library, a kitchen, ladies' and gentlemen's toilets, with a bath in each, and a splendid dance hall.

Steve said: "With the passage of time, the billiard room was not being used and since 2013, we have leased the room for the village museum. Rosie is so proud and thrilled that the watch is where it should be, in Esme’s home at Tempsford."

