These are the times Biggleswade and Sandy motorists should be aware of issues on the A1 on the National Highways network this month.

And one of the road closures is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures will begin in the next fortnight:

Watch out for delays on the A1 this week

• A1, from 8pm September 15 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade North Roundabout to A1(M), junction 10 - diversion route for construction - bridge/structure on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 15 to 5am September 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Biggleswade North to Biggleswade South - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 19 to 5am September 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Astwick - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A1, from 9pm September 21 to 5am September 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Astwick to Langford - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A1, from 9pm September 25 to 5am September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Sandy to Tempsford - lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.