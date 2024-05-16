Watch record breaking butcher from Clifton demonstrate his high speed sausage making skills
When Gavin Reynolds found out the Guinness world record for making the most sausages in a minute was 78, he knew he could crack the challenge.
The veteran sausage maker who has been creating sausages for 30 years, was confident he could beat the record held by Barry John Crowe from Cavan in Ireland. Barry had won the Guinness world record title in 2017, breaking the previous record of 62.
Gavin said: “His record was 78 and I thought I could beat that so I put in my application to the Guinness world record. I had to fill the sausages and link them to a minimum of four inches long and I managed to make 83 Lincolnshire sausages in one minute.
“It takes many years of practice to be able to get that quick but I started from a very young age and I guess butchery is in my blood as my grandad and dad were also butchers. In a year I would say I make about 50,000 sausages.”
J.W.Baxter Butcher's has been established in Clifton since 1939 and Gavin took over the shop around 24 years ago.
He believes local shops have an important part to play in the community. He said: “The benefits of a local butchers are you are getting quality meat, fantastic customer service who can not only help you with the right cut of meat but also help you with cooking instructions as well. We can also trace everything back to the farm.”