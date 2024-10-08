Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Biggleswade food bank is making an urgent autumn appeal to help feed families seven healthy dinners a week.

Biggleswade Baptist Church is asking the public to donate a variety of items to ensure those in need can still have a balanced diet during a time of crisis.

The team would welcome donations of: carrots (tinned), custard, peas (tinned), sweetcorn (tinned), tinned bolognaise, tinned chilli, tinned curry, tinned minced beef, tinned potatoes, tinned stew, and UHT milk. They would also welcome shampoo/conditioner, and deodorant.

Meanwhile, people can now use an app called 'BanktheFood', which provides daily updates on which items the team needs most.

Biggleswade Baptist Church food bank is appealing for donations. Images: Biggleswade Baptist Church/Rachel Ryder.

Rachel Ryder, co-ordinator at Biggleswade Baptist Church Food Bank, said: "We are told throughout our lives, from childhood to old age, that we need a balanced diet. But when you have no money to buy what you need it must be awful.

"What we try and do is give people seven different meals a week.

"There was one lady who had had an awful time for a varity of reasons and she didn't want to go on, but there were people out there who donated food, showing love to a stranger. That meant a lot to her."

The food bank is entirely run on donations of either food or money, and recently welcomed gifts from harvest festivals.

There are over 20 people in its team, and clients can visit the London Road church to collect food parcels in a non-judgemental environment.

Rachel explained: "I know a lot of people turn up who are just embarrassed to be here – but if you have been made redundant, a lot of people don't have savings for the next few months, and can't afford to make ends meet. It's through no fault of their own.

"If you buy things with a credit card you buy now and pay later. But if something slips up, then the systems that are designed to be there to help people aren't always as robust as they are supposed to be."

Rachel is available to have a friendly chat to clients on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The food bank can signpost people to other organisations, including Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity, and those which can provide financial advice. Public Health also visit.

Rachel added: "Demand in general has been going up year on year, and all sorts of things influence it. Sometimes food vouchers go round, which can reduce demand, sometimes extra bills come out, food costs go up. It has a cyclical nature."

Donation points include the church itself, and Asda, Aldi, and both Sainsbury's in Biggleswade.

Rachel concluded: "We are aware that we are the last line of defence before people go to bed hungry - but we are not the solution [to food poverty]. However, for as long as people need us, we will be here – and people are so grateful for the generosity.

"We are very very grateful to the community – people who put items in the supermarkets drop offs, people who donate money, people who support the harvest festivals. I think the people of Biggleswade and the surrounding areas are just amazing. And the volunteers, I couldn't do it without them!"

To request help, donate, or volunteer, please email: [email protected] or call 07511 367066.