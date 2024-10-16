'We need help to keep the wolf from the door': Appeal to support Bigg Theatre crowdfunder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Biggleswade theatre at the heart of the community is hoping people will champion one final push for its crowdfunder.

The Bigg Theatre, High Street, opened in 2023 and quickly gained a loyal following with its wide offering of arts and entertainment from open mic nights and ceilidhs to yoga classes and a grief cafe.

But now its founders are holding a crowdfunder to raise £6,000 – and help cover the "immense" overheads involved in running the arts space.

A Bigg Theatre spokeswoman, said: "Although the shows and community events are doing really well, our overheads are so high, and in all honesty, we are struggling to cover them.

The Bigg Theatre, left, and Thomas B Wilde and the Fancy Chaps. Images supplied by The Bigg Theatre.

"Usually, venues of our size apply to the arts council for regular funding, but there are requirements that have to be fulfilled. One of these things is that you have to have been open for a year. We opened our coffee shop in October 2023, and our auditorium in mid-April.

"This is what we need to find out – and we are hoping our one year has been accomplished. But it might take us a long time to get a reply, and until then we need that little bit of help from the community to keep the wolf from the door."

The Bigg Theatre first opened its cafe/bar area, which has hosted acts including singer-songwriters, musical theatre and drag.

Then, in April this year, it opened its auditiorium, which has been "really busy" from day one – hosting everything from dance classes, cinema, comedy, theatre and one-person shows, to ceilidhs, jazz, big band and folk musicians.

The Bigg Theatre. Image supplied by The Bigg Theatre.

The venue prides itself on having a "really varied programme" and has also held discos for children with additional needs.

Explaining how The Bigg Theatre supports the town, the spokeswoman added: "We have lots of community events, including our Chatty Cafe on Tuesday mornings for people who are experiencing loneliness. It's a space for people to come in and have a cuppa in a really friendly space.

"We also have a Grief Cafe for people who are bereaved – it's a chance to meet other people who have lost someone. Sometimes you don't have a person to talk to who has been through what you have in the same way."

Meanwhile, there are plenty of opprtunities for budding creatives, including open mic nights – with some people coming all the way from Edgware or Cambridge, art classes, a vinyl revival, a monthly folk jam, and more.

"We are constantly trying to add new things and make it a hub for the community," added the spokeswoman.

The crowdfunder has now reached £4,017, and its founders are determined to achieve its £6,000 goal.

The Bigg Theatre is a "pipedream" turned reality for the four theatre professionals who thought that the former Pizza Express building would be the perfect venue. The founders all have jobs, and along with a team of volunteers, run the theatre in their spare time.

The spokeswoman concluded: "I feel it's doable, it's achievable, and we are getting there. It's such welcoming space for the people of this town and the aim has been to make it a community hub, which is really nice to see."

The team wish to thank all the hardworking volunteers and everyone who has supported the venue.