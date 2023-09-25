News you can trust since 1891
Weapons sweep and speed watch patrols in community action day in Arlesey

The event tackled issues that impact the community
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 13:25 BST
Waste collection team, volunteer and safer communities officer.Waste collection team, volunteer and safer communities officer.
Waste collection team, volunteer and safer communities officer.

Speed watch patrols, a weapons sweep and sessions on scam awareness formed part of a Community Action Day held in Arlesey.

Dedicated teams engaged with residents and businesses to address their concerns and provide guidance about community safety, including how to report issues, while information stalls based outside the village hall shared safety advice and guidance around the cost-of-living crisis and fuel safety.

Anti-social behaviour officers, in conjunction with The Grand Union Housing Group, carried out door-to-door visits on Carters Way and Gothic Way while the trading standards team from Central Bedfordshire Council conducted a sweep targeting cold callers and sharing advice on community safety, scam awareness, and dog breeding and boarding.

A speed watch patrol was carried out with the council’s Safer Neighbourhood Officer, a Bedfordshire Police Street Watch Officer, and a local volunteer. A weapons sweep was conducted on the recreation ground and bicycle marking was offered at Arlesey Railway Station, supported by British Transport Police railway enforcement officers.

The Arlesey Resource Centre and Library organised a recycling event tailored for younger children, and a volunteer worked with council officers to carry out a litter pick. exhibiting the collected waste in a Litter Cube outside the village hall.

Lorna Carver, the council’s director of place and communities, said: “This is the latest in a run of successful community action days which bring the council, our partners, and local people and businesses together to tackle a wide range of issues that affect us all. I want to say thank you in particular to those volunteers who step up to help out in their communities.”

