webuyanycar in Biggleswade as new branch opens at retail park
Online car buying service webuyanycar is now in Biggleswade after opening a new branch at the A1 Retail Park.
The new pod branch opened yesterday (Wednesday, March 1) in the car park near Homebase.
It’s fully self-sustainable – running off solar power and will have an entirely paperless sales process.
Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Biggleswade is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.’
“Our new Biggleswade branch will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”
Webuyanycar runs more than 500 branches nationwide. For further information visit the website.