What do you think about road safety in the county?

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) is asking for residents’ views to get a fresh perspective on what the force should prioritise.

Have your say?

PCC Festus Akinbusoye launched a survey on Friday as part of what he says is a way to bring together a multi-agency and transparent approach to community safety concerns.

Mr Akinbusoye said: “As a public service, it’s imperative we give residents the opportunity to have their say on our how Bedfordshire Police deals matters that concern them most.

“Even more important is that the community are confident that their views are not only heard, but acted upon by myself and the chief constable.