The wheelchair-accessible swing

A wheelchair-accessible swing newly installed in Potton is the first in a 20-mile radius.

The swing was installed at CALA’s Clover Gate development, and the housing developer's team wants to highlight the importance of providing inclusive children's play areas.

The newly launched playground comes complete with a slide, swings, and a see-saw, and is the only playground to feature wheelchair-friendly equipment within a 20-mile radius.

The accessible swing is the first of its kind in the area and will allow all children, including those with mobility issues, to enjoy the playground’s facilities.

Jim Dawkins, Commercial Director at CALA, said that ensuring all play areas on the homebuilder’s developments include accessible equipment is a core part of its inclusion commitments.

He said: “The playground is an integral part of our Clover Gate development, and it’s exciting to see it so well received by residents of all ages.

“All children deserve an inclusive, accessible space in which to play, and we believe it is our responsibility to provide that.

"Playgrounds don’t just enable children to stay fit and healthy, they are also places to make friends and encourage social skills, so they really are at the heart of the new communities we create.

“The provision of inclusive play equipment is a key addition to CALA North Home Counties’ strategy, with future developments all including some form of accessible equipment.”

It said: “Children with disabilities are just as entitled to access public play spaces as their non-disabled peers.

"However, for some children with disabilities this is just not possible because the play space or equipment on offer is completely inaccessible to them; particularly for those who are wheelchair users or who have other mobility impairments or sensory difficulties.

“Designing all playgrounds so that they include accessible equipment and spaces is vital to allow children with disabilities to feel that they are an equal and a valued part of their local community.