Window cleaner brings Christmas cheer to streets of Biggleswade in aid of children's charity

A window cleaner is offering to install Christmas lights in and around Biggleswade in exchange for a charity donation.

Grant Banks-Gould from Potton is decorating houses in the area with fairy lights to raise money for the care and treatment of children at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The window cleaner, who operates Banks Gould Window Cleaning, has been offering the charity service for four Christmases.

He explained: “It started when people began asking us to put up lights at Christmas as an extra. I felt guilty for charging straight up so I came up with the idea to collect charity donations as I thought it’d be good to give back.”

He explained the children’s charity was close to his heart since some of the young members of his friends and family have been treated at the hospital.

Due to working around childcare, Grant is able to go out two evenings a week to put up lights.

He said: “I’m spending a bit less time with my son but hopefully for more people to spend time with their kids. I put lights up Monday and Friday and I try to book as many as possible to raise as much as I can.”

