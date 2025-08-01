"Without it thousands wouldn't be able to access TV" Watch as iconic Sandy Heath transmitter marks 60 years of service
The transmitting station, which is located on the B1042 between Sandy and Potton, started broadcasting in July 1965 after being opened by former Luton Member of Parliament Charles Hill, Baron of Luton.
The site delivers television and radio services to more than one million people across the south east of England.
Guests including Member of Parliament for Mid-Bedfordshire Richard Fuller and Sandy town mayor Joanna Hewitt enjoyed a visit behind the scenes to one of the country’s most important broadcast transmission sites.
During its history the transmitter station has evolved from broadcasting analogue to digital signals, with operator Arqiva continuing to make upgrades to improve energy efficiency and service reliability, as well as introducing new services including mobile telecoms and smart metering.
Sandy Heath is one of around 1,400 transmission sites across the country, which collectively deliver television and radio signals to more than 99 per cent of the UK.
Speaking following the visit MP Fuller said: “We're very lucky to have the Sandy Heath transmitter here.
“It is something that people can spot and see and know where they are, but it also does deliver great services.”
Mayor Hewitt added: “We see it every day, and it's a real local landmark, but a lot of people do not realise what the Sandy Heath transmitter is for and how important it is.
“Without it there are many thousands of people who would not be able to access television and the radio.”