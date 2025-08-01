The iconic Sandy Heath transmitter has marked 60 years of service during a visit from dignitaries including a local MP and the town mayor.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transmitting station, which is located on the B1042 between Sandy and Potton, started broadcasting in July 1965 after being opened by former Luton Member of Parliament Charles Hill, Baron of Luton.

The site delivers television and radio services to more than one million people across the south east of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests including Member of Parliament for Mid-Bedfordshire Richard Fuller and Sandy town mayor Joanna Hewitt enjoyed a visit behind the scenes to one of the country’s most important broadcast transmission sites.

Dom Wedgwood, Cllr Joanna Hewitt, Matt Brealy, Richard Fuller MP, and Callum Arnot visit the transmitter at Sandy Heath

During its history the transmitter station has evolved from broadcasting analogue to digital signals, with operator Arqiva continuing to make upgrades to improve energy efficiency and service reliability, as well as introducing new services including mobile telecoms and smart metering.

Sandy Heath is one of around 1,400 transmission sites across the country, which collectively deliver television and radio signals to more than 99 per cent of the UK.

Speaking following the visit MP Fuller said: “We're very lucky to have the Sandy Heath transmitter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is something that people can spot and see and know where they are, but it also does deliver great services.”

Mayor Hewitt added: “We see it every day, and it's a real local landmark, but a lot of people do not realise what the Sandy Heath transmitter is for and how important it is.

“Without it there are many thousands of people who would not be able to access television and the radio.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.