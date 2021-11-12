Witness appeal after collision on the A1 near Biggleswade
A vehicle failed to stop at the scene
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:17 am
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 10:18 am
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A1, just south of Biggleswade.
Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit is investigating the collision, which took place on Monday, November 8 at approximately 6am.
The unit said: "A blue VW Golf R has hit another vehicle, causing them to hit the central barrier. The VW Golf has failed to stop at the scene or exchange details."
If you witnessed the incident or the events leading up to the collision or have any dashcam footage please call Beds Police on 101 and quote ISR BP-08112021-0042.