Witness appeal after collision on the A1 near Biggleswade

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A1, just south of Biggleswade.

Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit is investigating the collision, which took place on Monday, November 8 at approximately 6am.

The unit said: "A blue VW Golf R has hit another vehicle, causing them to hit the central barrier. The VW Golf has failed to stop at the scene or exchange details."