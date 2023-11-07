Woman faces her biggest fear to raise funds for hospice in Moggerhanger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman who is “petrified of heights” was determined to face her fears for a charity which cared for her grandmother.

Lois Twigden, age 32, jumped out of a plane at 13,000ft – and so far, has raised £2,072 for the Sue Ryder hospice in Moggerhanger.

Lois Twigden skydiving at Hinton Airfield for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger

She said: “I am absolutely petrified of heights, and I couldn't even open my eyes on the way down. If I am honest, I can't say I would ever do it again, so it was a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for me. My fear of heights is exactly why I chose a skydive, I have done other challenges, but this was a real test for me, all to raise money and awareness for Sue Ryder.”

Lois couldn't speak highly enough about the care her grandmother received from the hospice.

"They were absolutely amazing with my Nana. They visited Nana's house every day with a smile on their face, despite it being a heartbreaking time. They would always be there to answer any questions we had. Everything they did for her didn't go unnoticed.

"We have also had family friends who have been cared for by the Moggerhanger Sue Ryder hospice – it is a cause close to our hearts."

