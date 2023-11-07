Woman faces her biggest fear to raise funds for hospice in Moggerhanger
A woman who is “petrified of heights” was determined to face her fears for a charity which cared for her grandmother.
Lois Twigden, age 32, jumped out of a plane at 13,000ft – and so far, has raised £2,072 for the Sue Ryder hospice in Moggerhanger.
She said: “I am absolutely petrified of heights, and I couldn't even open my eyes on the way down. If I am honest, I can't say I would ever do it again, so it was a once-in-a-lifetime challenge for me. My fear of heights is exactly why I chose a skydive, I have done other challenges, but this was a real test for me, all to raise money and awareness for Sue Ryder.”
Lois couldn't speak highly enough about the care her grandmother received from the hospice.
"They were absolutely amazing with my Nana. They visited Nana's house every day with a smile on their face, despite it being a heartbreaking time. They would always be there to answer any questions we had. Everything they did for her didn't go unnoticed.
"We have also had family friends who have been cared for by the Moggerhanger Sue Ryder hospice – it is a cause close to our hearts."
Nick Burr, senior community fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Lois for taking to the skies for Sue Ryder, especially when she has such a huge fear of heights. The money raised – over £2,000 for our hospice – will help us to continue to be there when it matters for families.”