Woman in her 80s left with life-changing injuries after bus and car collide in Shefford

A woman in her 80s has been left with life-changing injuries after a car and a double decker bus collided in Shefford.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Roads Policing Unit is investigating the collision at the A600 and Standalone Warren junction in Shefford yesterday (Thursday).

At approximately 4.30pm a car was travelling west towards the A600 on Standalone Warren when it was involved in a collision with a double decker bus travelling north on the A600.

The seriously injured woman was a passenger in the car, a black Chevrolet Matiz.

Sergeant Aaron Murphy, from the BCH Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our investigators are working hard on establishing the circumstances of this collision.

“We would like to encourage motorists who were driving in the area at the time to check your dash cam footage to see if it captured the black Chevrolet or the bus travelling in the area.

“If you believe you have information that can help our investigation, please get in touch.”