Woodys Wildlife Rescue in Stotfold is appealing for land to rehouse wildlife before new centre is built

A popular Stotfold based animal rescue group is on the lookout for a temporary site for its wildlife while it builds new premises.

Woodys Wildlife Rescue has been fundraising for an extension for the home-based charity – but needs to find accommodation for more than 50 hedgehogs and 20 injured birds which it is currently caring for while building work is being carried out.

Charity boss Sue Wood says appeals for a temporary base have so far failed to yield results. "It’s very tough," she said. “Basically, all we need is a 20ft by 20ft building with a bit of land just until we build the new unit on the back of my house.”

Sue Wood and some of the animals she is caring for

Despite working a full time job, Sue has been running the charity for the past six years, supported by 15 volunteers. She takes in most wildlife in need of help but draws the line at badgers which can be destructive.

She has helped raise abandoned fox cubs, deer and last year helped raise seven fledgling kestrels.

She believes she is one of the few small wildlife rescue centres left in the area as others have had to close in recent years. She also works closely with the RSPCA and local vets to support injured or abandoned animals.

She said: “I am still looking for a piece of land that we could buy to put Woodys on in Stotfold. If nothing like that is available, maybe someone has a little land with a 20ft by 20ft building that can be made secure for the animals and whatever else may come into Woodys over the summer.”

A GoFundMe page has so far raised more than £9,000 of the expected £10,000 cost of the new building which will triple capacity for critically ill birds and mammals. It will include incubators, be temperature controlled and fully equipped with life-saving medication and facilities.