Work on Lindsells Crossing rail bridge in Biggleswade on hold waiting for new ramps

Work on the bridge has been put on hold

Work on the multi million pound bridge over the East Coast main line in Biggleswade has been paused until October.

Earlier this year the bridge span was installed and planning approval for new shorter ramps leading up and down each side of the bridge was secured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said the ramps are now being fabricated but given their size it will take time to complete and construction work on the new footbridge at Lindsells Crossing has been paused until October 2023.

During the temporary stand down, all site cabins will be removed but the construction fences will remain in place for safety and security reasons.

The cabins are expected to be returned in October for the ramp installation on the east and west sides. From January to April 2024 the new bridleway and landscaping will be installed and completion and opening is expected to happen in March with final landscaping expected to be complete by April next year.

The new Lindsells Bridge is one of the Biggleswade projects benefiting from £70 million of government funding through the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Central Beds Council spokesman said: “Together with Network Rail and Story Contracting, we are delivering an important project to replace the existing gated level crossing with a safe and more accessible route for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders using the bridleway.