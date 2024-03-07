World Book Day 2024World Book Day 2024
World Book Day: Children in and around Biggleswade show off their costumes

Check out the fantastic fancy dress
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 7th Mar 2024, 16:55 GMT

Children in and around Biggleswade donned their best costumes and themed outfits to mark World Book Day today (March 7).

The day was first celebrated in the UK over 25 years ago, and is recognised in over 100 countries around the world. Each child in full-time education gets a token to spend on books, encouraging them to discover the love of reading.

Here are just a few of the fantastic costumes – sent in by our readers.

If you’d like to add your child to the gallery, email us at [email protected] and include the child’s name, age and character they’re dressed as.

Louie, 4, as Groot and Harry, 7, as Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy - but also George from Cbeebies underneath! Photo: Amanda Jeram

1. Louie & Harry

Louie, 4, as Groot and Harry, 7, as Rocket from Guardians of the Galaxy - but also George from Cbeebies underneath! Photo: Amanda Jeram

Alyssa aged 10, as Bear Grylls

2. Alyssa

Alyssa aged 10, as Bear Grylls Photo: Lwsi Bagheera Cox

Willow 6, as Ariel

3. Willow

Willow 6, as Ariel Photo: Helen Pearson

Maisie, 10, as Annabeth and Molly, 10, as Matilda Photo: Katie Tustain

4. Masie & Molly

Maisie, 10, as Annabeth and Molly, 10, as Matilda Photo: Katie Tustain

