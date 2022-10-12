Wrestlingworth church honoured in recognition of 37 year long restoration programme

St Peter's Church in Wrestlingtworth has been honoured for its "remarkable programme of restoration and repairs" – which has lasted 37 years.

The award was presented during a Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday (October 9), conducted jointly by the Venerable Dave Middlebrook, Archdeacon of Bedford, and the Reverend Liz Lavelle, the priest in charge at St Peter’s.

The accolade - the Coales Memorial Chalice - is presented annually by one of the church's benefactors, the Francis Coales Charitable Foundation, a trust which has regularly awarded grants from when the programme of restoration was launched in 1985 up to the latest project, the repairs to the Turret masonry, completed this year.

Back Row (L-R): Mick Bister (Restoration Secretary), Revd Trevor Wilcox (Preacher) and Francis Coales (Charitable Trust Trustee), Venerable Dave Middlebrook, (Archdeacon of Bedford). Front Row (L-R): Christine Elcombe (Lay Reader), Mrs Susan Lousada, (Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire), Revd Liz Lavelle (Parish Priest in Charge) holding the Coales Memorial Chalice, Martin Stuchfield (Chairman of the Trustees), Tony Elcombe (Lay Reader).

A St Peter's Church spokesman said: "A stirring sermon was given by the Reverend Brian Wilcox, one of the trustees, after which the Memorial Chalice was presented to the Reverend Lavelle by Martin Stuchfield, chairman of the Trustees.

"A response was given by Mick Bister, restoration secretary, who related how the programme of restoration was initiated over 37 years ago, gave examples of the variety of projects undertaken over the past 37 years, and described the diversity of fundraising activities organised, which included a Pram and Potty Push, gastronomic dinners with flights of wine, and choral and musical concerts."

The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada, was an honoured guest, along with trustees of the Francis Coales Charitable Trust, past and present clergy, representatives of the diocese and the deanery, and the commissioned architect involved in the programme from 1985 to 2015, Bruce Deacon.

Bruce Deacon, architect from 1985 to 2015, explaining one of the many restoration projects to the Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada.

During the service, Mick Bister stated: “We have had a rolling programme of restoration and reordering, including: repairs to the tower and turret; nave roof; clerestory and sanctuary windows; north and south aisle roofs; replastering and redecoration of the interior; installation of a kitchen and toilet; a new vestry; Victorian pews out and comfy chairs in; plus a heating system.

"This has kept us rather busy for 37 years, the last four years perhaps being the most challenging with the theft of lead from the church roof, the storm damage in the South Aisle, and the dangerous rate of deterioration of the turret masonry.

“But we have succeeded despite all the trials and tribulations thanks to the support and generosity of so many people.”

