Young nature lovers in Sandy help celebrate milestone anniversary of RSPB youth clubs

New members invited to take part in exciting programme of activities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nature lovers are being invited to join children in Sandy who have helped mark the 80th anniversary of the start of RSPB youth groups.

The group has enjoyed wildlife spotting, autumnal craft, cake-baking and nature-themed games to celebrate the milestone birthday and is now appealing for nature-loving members and leaders to join them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RSPB youth groups first began in 1943, then known as the Junior Bird Recorder’s Club, with membership costing one shilling (12p) a year. The club gave children aged 14 to 17 the chance to enjoy birdwatching in their local area and had 550 members across the UK.

Members of an RSPB youth group on a visit to RSPB Strumpshaw Fen Nature Reserve

Now the RSPB has different youth groups for children aged five to eight, eight to 12 and 13 to 18-year-olds, all with the aim of inspiring and connecting children to nature.

Groups meet monthly to learn about and take part in nature-based activities with an exciting programme of activities held across all seasons.

Jenny Hackland, the RSPB’s Education, Families and Youth Manager said: “Our early experiences with wildlife and the outdoors are so powerful in helping build a lifelong connection with the natural world, as well as having proven benefits for children’s emotional wellbeing, physical health, education and social skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our youth groups aim to connect children to nature in a fun and informal way, which will in turn inspire and empower them to become advocates for nature, both now and in the future.”

New youth group members are always welcome, and more leaders are now being sought to help run groups, or set up new groups.

She added: “Our amazing team of volunteers are central to helping us run youth groups and give children of all ages the chance to enjoy nature.

“Now we are appealing for more volunteers to help provide even more young people with these amazing opportunities to explore, enjoy and help protect the natural world.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

RSPB youth groups are led and delivered by a team of skilled adult and youth volunteers, who are recruited safely by the RSPB and given regular training to grow their knowledge, skills and experience.