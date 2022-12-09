With World Cup fever gripping the nation, a teenage football team from the Biggleswade area is hoping their new equipment will inspire them to be winners.

The AFC Shillington U16s team have netted £250 from UK Power Networks which they will spend on bibs and cones plus new away shirts. Manager Adam Heley applied for the grant via the company Team Sport Award and is delighted that the cones will now increase their training area.

He said: “I think the scheme is great and gives local teams like ours the opportunity to have a great variety of equipment without having to increase the subs paid by parents. We pride ourselves at AFC Shillington to be an affordable club which caters for all children of all ages that want to come and play football.”

Shillington U16s.

The team play in the Bedfordshire Youth Saturday league and Mr Heley has managed the team since they were the Under 5s, while his son, Ashley, has played with the team for 11 years. The team had a great start to the season with four straight wins.

Johnny Singh, who also manages the team, said: “I think it’s a great thing that UK Power Networks provides funding and support to local grass roots clubs which then enables children to join and play in out of school sports, encouraging children of all ages.”

