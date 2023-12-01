Young woman trapped in car in Old Warden cut free by fire service
A woman was cut free from her car after a car overturned into a ditch.
At around 6.09pm last night (November 30) the fire service was called to a report of a road traffic collision on Bedford Road, Old Warden, involving one vehicle on its side in a ditch.
A spokesperson said: “One 21-year-old female was safely extricated from the vehicle using cutting equipment and left in the care of Bedfordshire Police. Crews attended from Biggleswade, Shefford and Kempston. A scene safety zone was implemented by Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.”
And at around 6.21am this morning the fire service was again called out to a one-vehicle collision – this time at Potton Road, Wrestlingworth.
The person inside had already been assisted from the car by a passer-by and was uninjured.
Fire engines attended from Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston. A scene safety zone was implemented by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.