The car had overturned into a ditch

A woman was cut free from her car after a car overturned into a ditch.

At around 6.09pm last night (November 30) the fire service was called to a report of a road traffic collision on Bedford Road, Old Warden, involving one vehicle on its side in a ditch.

A spokesperson said: “One 21-year-old female was safely extricated from the vehicle using cutting equipment and left in the care of Bedfordshire Police. Crews attended from Biggleswade, Shefford and Kempston. A scene safety zone was implemented by Bedfordshire Police and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

And at around 6.21am this morning the fire service was again called out to a one-vehicle collision – this time at Potton Road, Wrestlingworth.

The person inside had already been assisted from the car by a passer-by and was uninjured.