Police appeal after motorcyclist injured in serious collision near Sandy

Close up of a Bedfordshire Police car.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Vinegar Hill near Sandy.

The collision happened at around 11.58am on November 7 – and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The motorcyclist had been travelling on Vinegar Hill, near Hatch, in the direction of Upper Caldecote when a BMW collided with their vehicle after emerging from the junction slip road which leads from the A1.

The motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.