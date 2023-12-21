News you can trust since 1891
Police appeal after motorcyclist injured in serious collision near Sandy

The collision happened on November 7 – but police are now appealing for witnesses
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:15 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 15:16 GMT
Close up of a Bedfordshire Police car.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Vinegar Hill near Sandy.

The collision happened at around 11.58am on November 7 – and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The motorcyclist had been travelling on Vinegar Hill, near Hatch, in the direction of Upper Caldecote when a BMW collided with their vehicle after emerging from the junction slip road which leads from the A1.

The motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information or still have access to dashcam / CCTV footage regarding this incident, please report details online or by calling 101 quoting the reference 40/68622/23 or ‘Op Conroy’