Police appeal after motorcyclist injured in serious collision near Sandy
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision on Vinegar Hill near Sandy.
The collision happened at around 11.58am on November 7 – and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The motorcyclist had been travelling on Vinegar Hill, near Hatch, in the direction of Upper Caldecote when a BMW collided with their vehicle after emerging from the junction slip road which leads from the A1.
The motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information or still have access to dashcam / CCTV footage regarding this incident, please report details online or by calling 101 quoting the reference 40/68622/23 or ‘Op Conroy’