Police appeal for help to trace 16-year-old missing from Potton
She was last seen on Sunday
Police have released this picture of a missing 16-year-old they are trying to trace.
Charlie was last seen in Potton at around 10am on Sunday (July 30) and is described as having a wavy shoulder length brown hair and was wearing denim shorts, a long sleeved pink top and trainers.It is believed that she could be in the Camden or Croydon areas of London.Anyone with information can call us on 101 or report online quoting reference MPC/1417/23.