Police appeal for help to trace missing teenager with links to Bedfordshire

Missing Shannon

Police are appealing for help to trace a teenage girl who went missing a week ago – and say they are concerned for her welfare.

Shannon, 16, was last seen on Friday, September 8 at 4.30pm. She is described as 5ft 7ins of slim build with brown, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink crop top, grey joggers, black trainers and holding a beige handbag.

Although Shannon is from Hemel Hempstead, she has links to Bedfordshire, and Hertfordshire Constabulary are asking anyone who has seen her or has information about where she has been to call 101.