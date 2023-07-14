Police 'increasingly concerned' about missing teenagers who could be in Stotfold

L: Poppie and R: Nick

Police are appealing for help to trace two missing teenagers – and are growing increasingly concerned about their welfare.

They believe the pair, who are thought to be together, could be in Stotfold.

Nick, 15, from Hitchin is described as 5ft 3ins with short brown hair and of slim build – and is possibly wearing a blue jacket and jogging bottoms and carrying a black Jordans backpack.

Poppie, 15, from Stevenage is around 5ft 4ins with red hair. She is possibly wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey top, white Nike Air Force trainers and a green army style jacket.

If you have seen either of the teenagers or have information about where they have been, you can report information online, via web chat, or by calling 101 quoting ISR 0888 10/7/23.