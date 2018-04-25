Police officer suffers broken leg after collision with a car

Police are investigating after an on-duty officer suffered a broken leg in a collision with a car in Sunderland Road, Sandy, on Tuesday, April 24.

At around 3.50pm, two officers in a marked vehicle were responding to reports of concern for the welfare of an 18-year-old woman, with the support of the National Police Air Service.

Whilst dealing with the incident the officers encountered a black Audi A5, which they approached as part of their enquiries.

As the officer has gone to get back in the car, the two vehicles collided, resulting in one of the officers suffering a broken leg.

The Audi failed to stop at the scene and made off towards Sandy town centre.

It was found a short time later burned out at a garage block in Wynnefield Walk.

A 16-year-old girl has been arrested in relation to the incident and enquiries are ongoing to find another person who is thought to have been driving the car.

The injured officer was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. The second officer was unhurt.

The missing female related to the initial incident was found by other responding officers and the incidents are not thought to be linked.

Detective Constable Jo Barkat, leading the investigation, said: “This is clearly a very disturbing incident which has left an officer with serious injuries simply for carrying out her duties to find a missing person.

“We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around the case and would urge anyone with information that could help our investigation to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting Operation Microphone.