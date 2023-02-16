ASDA sticks to its guns as 90-min max stay rule for Biggleswade car park 'will not change'

In November, the supermarket decided to reduce the time from two hours to one-and-a-half, and despite the town council writing letters to its chairman Lord Rose - arguing that it would damage the local economy - its latest reply states the change is remaining. However, the supermarket says it will "monitor the situation moving forward."

Reiterating the importance of the two-hours, Deputy Mayor Madeline Russell told the Chronicle: "ASDA is quite important because it is so close [to the town centre] - even the Rose Lane car park, it's that much further to walk if you are elderly or disabled, so that's the issue. Recognising that some people can't walk longer distances, and we would like people [after their supermarket visit] to come into town and use the shops and cafes."

At Full Council on Tuesday (February 14), members mooted the commercial context in which the parking decision was made. ASDA has proposed that some overnight restocking shifts at 184 stores are moved to the daytime, which the supermarket says "could lead to the removal of up to 211 night shift manager roles and a change to the working patterns of circa 4,137 hourly-paid colleagues." It has also proposed a reduction in colleague hours for all 23 in-store Post Office branches.

Talking to the Chronicle, Councillor Russell claimed: "Asda is a commercial organisation facing difficult times. But the Biggleswade parking situation is different because of the S.106 planning agreement which says that parking should be free ‘for up to two hours’. Asda have chosen to interpret this as 90 minutes is ‘up to two hours’ - which is detrimental to the town where all businesses are having a difficult time. I wonder how many will choose to pay for the extra half-an-hour so what revenue it will bring to Asda."

The council has also argued that the supermarket is in breach of its S.106 agreement, which also says that it "shall consult with the council regarding the use and operation of the car park".

During Tuesday's meeting, Mayor Grant Fage said: "I accept there's ambiguity in their Section 106 agreement. But there's no ambiguity over the fact the company's meant to consult us and it didn't do that."

The council has agreed to to write one final time to ASDA, with whom it would "welcome a dialogue", while it will also ask Central Bedfordshire Council to "take further legal advice" about the S.106 agreement.

In its most recent letter to the Town Council, ASDA states: "The new 90-minute limit exceeds the (free) one hour offered at the town council operated Chestnut Avenue and White Hart car parks and mirrors that offered by Aldi at Bonds Lane.

"Asda’s Estate Team will monitor the situation moving forward and keep the new time limit under review. Until such a time that reverting back to two hours may be a possibility, Asda’s position on this matter will not change."

