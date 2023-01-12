Biggleswade council to write to ASDA again after 'disingenuous' response from supermarket over parking row

Biggleswade Town Council has resolved to write to the chairman of ASDA yet again, following a "disingenuous" reply from the supermarket.

In its reply to the council, ASDA claimed that the decision to change the Church Street supermarket's free parking time limit from two hours to one-and-a-half hours followed anecdotal feedback that customers were struggling to find parking space, while the supermarket felt that its new limit remained in line with car parks provided by the town council.

Advertisement

The supermarket was responding to a letter from deputy mayor Madeline Russell's letter to its chairman, Lord Rose, in December.

ASDA, Biggleswade.

But Cllr Russell told the Chronicle: "ASDA are offering longer stays if you pay – £3 for 24 hours and £87 to stay for a month. So that doesn't tie in with the shortage of spaces. This happened at the same time they changed the parking limit.

"The other response, which was a little bit disingenuous, said that the time limit 'remained in line with the car parks provided by the council, which offer one to two hours of free parking'. We have one car park which is limited to one hour, but all the other car parks are free for two hours. Our car parks are also free at weekends, and free after 6pm. They are not completely in line with us."

Advertisement

Cllr Russell had also raised further points, noting that ASDA had not consulted with the council about the time change, and that it was unclear whether a fine would be imposed after one-and-half or two hours. But these issues were not discussed in the reply from the supermarket.

Cllr Russell added: "When Asda first took on the site, there was a meeting between local councillors and officers and the property director of Asda and the senior manager who was opening the store (20 plus years ago).

Advertisement

"The discussion was that there should be some support of the town centre and one suggestion was that 70 car parking spaces should be ‘town’ spaces and run by the council. When the S.106 agreement was finalised, the option chosen was the two hours’ free parking – which allows both shopping in store and other activities in the town centre.

"Town centres are struggling nationally, and one of the issues is that people need to get into the town centres and access their services. Two hours’ free parking gives you time to do your food shop, and then pop to the hairdressers, or for a coffee. One-and-a-half hours isn't really enough time."

Advertisement

Another letter will now be written to Lord Rose. Councillor Russell concluded: "We are pleased that ASDA is an anchor store and would prefer to work positively with them."

An ASDA spokesman informed the Chronicle the supermarket hadn't received further communication from Cllr Russell following her receipt of the letter, so it wouldn't be commenting on the council's responses.

Advertisement

However, it did confirm that the maximum stay in the supermarket car park is 90 minutes.