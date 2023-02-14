Biggleswade's MP fights for rights of homeowners on privately managed estates

Biggleswade's MP is fighting for the rights of freehold homeowners who live on privately managed estates.

Richard Fuller, MP for North East Bedfordshire, spoke in the House of Commons during the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities question time in parliament. He argued freehold homeowners should have the same rights as leaseholders to challenge "excessive" estate management fees, "lack of transparency", and "poor service" by estate management companies.

He said: "Many residents in North East Bedfordshire are being charged excessive estate manager fees, and several councillors in my constituency; Jim Weir in Great Denham, Sarah Gallagher in Shortstown and Steve Dixon in Stotfold, Fairfield and Langford, have all worked hard to raise the issue. Homeowners often feel powerless to hold these companies to account given the monopoly they enjoy in their communities."

Richard met with Stotfold and Langford Councillor, Steve Dixon, and Barrie Dack and Anthony Hopkins of Fairfield Parish Council. Image: Richard Fuller MP.

Housing and Planning Minister, Lucy Frazer, said the government was committed delivering the second phase of its two-part leasehold reform programme. This would make it easier for leaseholders to purchase their freeholds, and would establish greater fairness between those parties.

Mr Fuller added: "I was reassured by the minister's commitment to provide greater rights for homeowners on privately managed estates as well as the requirement for such companies to join a redress scheme. We should go further and change the terms of reference of the property ombudsmen to make it easier for home owners to challenge these unfair practices."

