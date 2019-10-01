Brexit Party’s latest candidate returns from living in Italy to stand in North East Bedfordshire

The Brexit Party have announced their candidate for North East Bedfordshire at the next general election.

Amanda Hunter is a freelance teacher who lives in St Neots in Cambridgeshire.

And she told the Times & Citizen that she prefers the term ‘Clean Break Brexit’ to ‘No Deal Brexit’.

Ms Hunter said: “We need to leave the jurisdiction of the EU and the European Court of Human Rights.

“But it is only a No Deal Brexit when we leave.

“After that there will be a deal. We’ll be in a better position to negotiate then, because we will have already left.”

Ms Hunter has just returned to living permanently in the UK after 20 years of working in Italy, and spoke from the phone whilst back in the Mediterranean country.

But she said there was no hypocrisy in wanting to end free movement between the UK and the rest of the EU nations.

“It wouldn’t stop young people doing what I’ve done,” she said.

“As far as I know, there’s an agreement between Italy and the UK.

“There’s an agreement that would allow me to stay here in Italy because I’ve been working for so long. It’s like having settled status in Britain.”

Asked what would mean Brexit had been a success, she said: “For me, Brexit is about democracy.

“It’s about people having the right to govern themselves and be governed by their own laws. And it will be done once we’ve left the EU.”