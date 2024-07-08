Central Bedfordshire youngsters can 'get around for a pound' thanks to new bus card

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters can now ‘get around for a Pound’ in Central Bedfordshire and beyond thanks to a new bus card.

Central Bedfordshore Council (CBC) hopes that transport will be "even more affordable" as it launches a new £1 maximum single fare for anyone aged 18 and under.

The new initiative has launched today (July 8) and aims to boost the number of young people using local buses.

A CBC spokesman, said: "The scheme, known as the YP Card, allows young people to travel around Central Bedfordshire and to nearby towns and cities for a maximum fare of just £1 per single journey.

A new card has launched for youngsters in Central Bedfordshire. Image: CBC.

"It will help provide greater accessibility and freedom for young residents, enabling them to explore the local area conveniently and affordably."

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience said: “We are committed to creating opportunities for young people, and the launch of the YP Card scheme underlines that. By providing affordable and accessible bus travel options, we're empowering young people to explore and engage with their local area.

“Getting people of all ages on public transport is also about creating a more sustainable future for Central Bedfordshire, responding to the climate crisis that we all face. I encourage all eligible young people to take advantage of this opportunity."

This discounted travel scheme for young people is funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan grant received from the UK Government.

For more information and to apply for a YP Card, visit https://www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/ypcard