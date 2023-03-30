Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) is accused of being a "litter bug", following claims that its bin tags are causing mess in Upper Caldecote.

Residents say they have spotted the information tags lying around the village and surrounding areas, arguing the "flimsy" paper notices can't be attached to bins properly and are blowing away. The council has since apologised and says it is undertaking a "review" of its leaflets, which were changed to help ‘support recycling’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ickwell resident, Mike Wells, said: "And Litterbug of the Year goes to – CBC! The tags used to be plastic and council contractors looped them round the bin handles. For Christmas 2021 the tags were changed to paper, and in early 2022 our Ward Cllr Frank Firth told CBC there was a problem – the paper tags had fallen off people's bins and were lying around everywhere.

Bin tags collected by Mike.

"The only change CBC made for Christmas 2022 was to print the tags on even flimsier paper, so that the binmen – wearing work gloves – can't loop them round the handles without tearing them. As a result, they tuck them under the bin lid, where they blow away and become litter. The same feeble paper was used for CBC's tags about garden waste collections in February."

Mr Wells believes that ripstop tags (woven fabrics, often made of nylon) would be a better alternative, as they would "stay attached to the bin until residents were able to read them", and could then be recycled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "Locally, we're getting on top of the litter problem. It would help if CBC could stop making things worse several times each year. It's a trivial issue, I know, but people, especially children, really dislike litter are there is no need for it.

"If the dilberts in charge of things can't sort out trivial issues like bin tags which work, what hope is there for really serious issues like primary health care in Biggleswade?"