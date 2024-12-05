Council 'hopeful' Mulberry Close roadworks will be completed this December after machinery 'abandoned'

The council has confirmed that ongoing roadworks in Biggleswade will hopefully be finished this December.

A frustrated reader who lives in Mulberry Close claimed that heavy machinery had been abandoned in a large hole, causing "stress" to his fellow neighbours.

However, Central Bedfordshire Council has apologised and says that it had to pause work temporarily due to an "unexpected utility pipe". Stopping work completely and closing the site would have caused "extra costs", it added.

The reader claimed: "In September the council dug up the road at the bottom of Mulberry Close – 260m square and about three metres deep.

Mulberry Close, Biggleswade. Image: Google Maps.

"They left a digger and dumper in the hole and have done nothing else to present date [late November].

"Workmen turn up every day and do nothing, but sit in their vans or in a tea hut.”

He added: "Who's paying for this and why have they left all the neighbours down here really stressed out?"

Councillor John Baker, executive member for finance and highways, said: “The ongoing roadworks on Mulberry Close are part of our planned improvements to drainage along this route.

"We had to stop work temporarily because we found an unexpected utility pipe that wasn’t on the official plans and impacted our works. We immediately contacted Anglian Water and worked together to resolve the issue. Their help allowed us to design a new layout, and we’re now ready to continue.

"We know this delay has been frustrating for residents and are sorry for the inconvenience. Stopping work completely would have added extra costs and delayed things further. By keeping the site open, we were able to work quickly with Anglian Water and revise the plans. We’re hopeful the project will be finished by December 16, as planned.

"Thank you to the local community for your patience as we complete this important work."

