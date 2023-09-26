1,500 home development east of Biggleswade must give town 'the infrastructure it desperately requires' says councillor

“We await the outline planning application setting out exactly what this new area of housing will look like”

Aerial view of Biggleswade

Financial contributions from the land east of Biggleswade development are set to include millions of pounds for healthcare, schools and transport.

But the deputy leader of Central Bedfordshire Council has warned that the revised 1,500-home flagship development has to properly fund local infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker has opposed the project over her concerns about financing local services through developer planning contributions.

Describing it as “a long-running saga”, she said on social media: “I’ve fought against this huge development since it was first proposed, as our local infrastructure simply cannot cope. Unfortunately it was supported by Biggleswade Town Council.

“The final Section 106 legal agreement has been signed and the outline permission granted now. The area was sold to an undisclosed developer, along with several other nearby parcels of land earmarked for housing.

“We await the outline planning application setting out exactly what this new area of housing will look like. I hope to see plenty of green space retained, given it includes a flood plain, which was originally earmarked as a country park, and has been given garden city billing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The list of developer contributions makes interesting reading and I’ll be working to ensure every penny is spent where it’s needed, so that Biggleswade gets the infrastructure it desperately requires.

“The finance includes £3.66m for healthcare, which I hope can go towards a new health hub, and a sports pavilion and 16 acres of sports pitches.

“There are contributions to expand schools as part of CBC’s Schools for the Future programme, with £13.6m towards Edward Peake Middle and Stratton Upper expansions, as well as provision for two new primary schools, extra early years provision of £1.83m, and £1.96m towards special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“There’s money and land for the sports facilities, retail, allotments, the library and the leisure centre, and sizeable contributions towards sustainable transport of around £2.5m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It remains to be seen if this funds the sustainable transport corridor previously proposed by CBC, more buses or even a driverless shuttle bus that was once suggested,” she added.

“There are also improvements to several road junctions which were to be controlled by part time traffic signals back in 2019, although that might be insufficient now.”

A section 106 arrangement involves developers confirming how much money will be contributed to the local authority to improve surrounding road networks and other infrastructure, such as health and education.

The original outline planning application was granted in 2019, with access off Baden Powell Way. At the CBC Local Plan hearing, it became apparent not all the land required to access this site was owned by developer UK Regeneration Limited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Builders Taylor Wimpey and Martin Grant Homes Limited held a so-called ransom strip, preventing access,” explained councillor Whitaker.

“A second access was approved closer to the Saxon Drive roundabout via council-owned land and Dunton Lane in 2020. But this planning approval was never formally signed off by CBC, as it was unable to agree the infrastructure monies with the developer.