9 new homes could be built in Willington if plans are approved
Bedford Borough Council has received an application for “Permission in principle” for the demolition of 9 Bedford Road to make way for the new homes.
The application consists of an application form, location map, and site plan, which can be viewed on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01946/PIP.
The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, November 5, 2025.
There has been one objection so far, which said the proposed development “would bring significant disruption, create safety and privacy concerns” and is “wholly out of keeping with the tranquil character that residents value so highly”.