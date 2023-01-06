Arlesey High Street closure postponed as council takes another look at schedule for relief road work

An artist impression showing the planned new junction where the road connects to Arlesey High Street.

A planned closure of Arlesey High Street has been postponed after feedback from people living in the town.

The road was due to be closed from Monday as part of a months-long programme of traffic disruption to enable works on the Arlesey Relief Road to take place.

The relief road will connect the High Street to the A507 and take traffic away from the busy town centre.

But now the council has said it will review the work schedule to see if it can further minimise the disruption it will cause.

The council said: “Once we have finished the review, we will provide another update that sets out the new works timetable and our plans.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but we are trying to find a way of completing this essential work for this important project with the minimum amount of disruption for local people and road users.”

According to the council, work on the 1.4km link between Arlesey High Street and the A507 will creates access to land, known as Chase Farm, and enable the building of about 950 new homes, community facilities, and business developments in the future.

The project will also shift traffic from the busy Arlesey High Street onto the new road to ease congestion and reduce journey times for road users heading to the A507.