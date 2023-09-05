News you can trust since 1891
Barclays personal banker set to offer services in Biggleswade Library after branch closure

Service planned to open from October 3, meeting told
By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST
The signage of a branch of Barclays bank. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)The signage of a branch of Barclays bank. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
The signage of a branch of Barclays bank. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

A High Street bank which closed its Biggleswade branch last month is expected to offer a new service in the town’s library from October 3, a meeting heard.

Biggleswade Library is currently subject to a £700,000 investment to transform its services.

The bank at 45 High Street shut on Friday, August 18 and intends using the library “to base its personal banker intermittently”, according to a report to the town council.

“The branch manager contacted council officers to find out whether there were any appropriate places in the Market Square to temporarily house its mobile van,” said the report.

“This is so it can continue to provide its personal banking service in the interim period, while the new location is prepared.

“Officers have reviewed the charges Central Bedfordshire Council would have imposed on Barclays had it applied for on-street parking and are charging the bank the same cost.

“This is a rate of £40 for six days parking. This agreement will have the minor impact of taking up two to three spaces at the White Hart car park each Friday until the service stops.”

Town councillor Jonathan Woodhead told the council a family member was informed that Barclays will be in Biggleswade Library from October 3, “which tells us the library will reopen by then”.

He said: “The bank seems to know more than it’s letting on. That puts a timescale on this.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan confirmed Barclays has shut, adding: “There’s very little signage to indicate the branch has closed, apart from you can’t go in there.

“There’s also little signage that Barclays will be in the Market Square, although I also understand it’s opening in the library on the timescale indicated.

“I believe we had an offer from a director of Barclays to attend the council. Could we get an update on where that invitation is, and hopefully we can have the firm attending and explaining the situation?

“Members of the public could then make observations on the pros and cons of what’s happened.”

Mayor Mark Foster replied: “I’ll give you an update in due course. We’re trying to get a meeting timeline together, so we can get an agreed date.” Councillors agreed to note the report.

The decision by Barclays to close its Biggleswade branch was described as “an absolute disgrace” previously by councillor Strachan.

“The nearest branches will be St Neots and Hitchin,” he explained at a meeting in June. “How do the elderly and disabled get there? It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

The move by the bank is part of 12 branch closures nationally.

