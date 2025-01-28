Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner proposes £14 council tax rise for Band D homes

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th Jan 2025, 11:03 BST
Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John TizardBedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard
Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard
Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has proposed a council tax increase of £14 for Band D properties in a report to be presented at next week’s Police and Crime Panel.

The report, which will be presented to the Panel on Tuesday, February 4, said a public survey on the £14 increase “did not receive a significant response”.

But that the “majority” of those who responded between December 19 and January 10 were “supportive” of the increase.

The increase for the 2025/26 financial year is the maximum allowed without triggering a referendum, and is part of the proposed £155.8 million budget for Bedfordshire Police and the PCC’s Office.

Proposed Police Council Tax Precept 25/26 Screenshot Item 07b. Budget Report for PCP - FINALProposed Police Council Tax Precept 25/26 Screenshot Item 07b. Budget Report for PCP - FINAL
Proposed Police Council Tax Precept 25/26 Screenshot Item 07b. Budget Report for PCP - FINAL

The report adds that the force “faces challenges from historical underfunding”, with government grants increasing by only 19 per cent since 2010, compared to a 45 per cent rise in spending needs.

If approved, the average Band D council tax rate will rise to £279.09, representing a 5.3 per cent increase.

