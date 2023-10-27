Bigg Eats event in Biggleswade town centre set to expand after successful trials

Biggleswade Town Centre. photo by Tony Margiocchi

A free leisure event in Biggleswade town centre is set to be expanded after two successful trials were held this summer.

The Bigg Eats evenings were held in the Market Square last month and in August, providing a relaxed setting to enjoy a night out with some food, a drink and accompanying music.

Biggleswade Town Council and the organisers are keen to run similar functions monthly between April and September next year.

The local authority listed some of the attractions on its website for the September event, which included “food stalls offering meat, veggie, vegan and gluten free options”, with others selling alcoholic and soft drinks, as well as a DJ playing music.

“Feedback from councillors on the first event included the need for more seating, to tackle overflowing bins, and an improved and tasteful way of restricting war memorial access,” said a report to the council’s town centre management committee.

“Key feedback from the organisers and council officers includes:

providing more seating and tables;

looking to source a commercial bin for next year;

essential electrician is on site, while electric pillar boxes are in current state;

road closure needs to be in place earlier;

events should run monthly from April to September in 2024;

and consider staging Bigg Eats at next year’s Christmas lights switch-on.

“These events were successfully delivered in collaboration with third parties. Officers strongly recommend agreeing to this schedule next year, as per the organisers’ suggestion.

“This would be subject to a third-party agreement with the organisers, which would be refined to include the points raised.”

Town councillor Andrew Skilton asked who was picking up litter and whether the commercial bin could detract from the look and feel of the event, if it was similar to a large wheelie bin.

“It might be more appropriate to get the contractors or vendors to pick up some of the litter afterwards, rather than a bin which may incur costs to the council,” he explained.

BTC place shaping manager Isaac Lord replied: “Following the second (trial) event it was noted the bins filled up much quicker and they didn’t have enough hands on deck to empty it into bags, and they didn’t have anywhere to store this when it was in bags.

“So it was a commercial bin being proposed, which would be kept out of the way of the Market Square in a compound area, if there’s space.

“We should ask the organisers to have more people doing the litter picking, as it’s not a BTC exclusive event.”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan suggested an amended recommendation to agree in principle for the Bigg Eats to proceed monthly from April to September 2024.

“This is subject to a third party agreement being presented to the town centre management committee in February and then approved, with the council being satisfied as to the financial arrangements,” he said.