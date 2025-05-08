Biggleswade children's home gets good rating from Ofsted

ofsted logo

A children’s home in Biggleswade has been handed a ‘good’ Ofsted rating after a two-day inspection.

Ofsted inspectors visited Maythorn children’s home on March 4 and 5 and found that it was good overall, and for how well children and young people are helped and protected.

However, they also found that the effectiveness of leaders and managers requires improvement to be good.

The home had previously been given good ratings in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2024.

The most recent report highlighted how children have high attendance at school and have positive experiences at the home. It mentioned that parents have highlighted the positive difference that staff have made to children’s social and emotional development.

The report stated: “Staff facilitate a wide range of exciting activities that reflect the children’s interests. These include visits to a sensory theme-park attraction, trips to the coast and regular outings to children’s favourite restaurants. Staff were instrumental in supporting one child to contact and meet their favourite celebrity clown. Some children enjoyed a short holiday at a caravan resort. Well-planned experiences greatly improve children’s wellbeing and provides them with new opportunities.”

It added: “Staff provide personalised support for children who move on from the home. Staff are proactive and influential in ensuring the children’s moves are supported at a pace that is comfortable for them.”

Staff were also praised by the report, which read: “Staff are nurturing, kind and committed to children’s care. Interactions between children and staff are warm and based on mutual respect. Children’s relationships with staff are an important protective factor in children feeling safer.”

However, the report also found “the monitoring of targets for children is not consistent. Some of these children’s targeted work is outdated and not matched to their current abilities.”

There has been no registered manager at the home since July 2024 – and a new manager has recently left without registering with Ofsted.

In the interim, a manager from another home in the organisation, two deputy managers and a senior leader are overseeing the management – but the report notes there is an active recruitment campaign in place to find a permanent manager.

It also highlighted some decorative issues that need to be addressed – and notes “This demonstrates a lack of attention by leaders and managers to identify hazards and poses potential hygiene risks to children.”

Despite this, the report goes on to add: “Leaders, managers and staff have very good relationships with the children’s families and external professionals. Positive feedback from parents, social workers and educational professionals was provided. The quality of these relationships is instrumental in supporting a unified approach to meeting children’s needs.”

There are two recommendations made by Ofsted for improvement, and staff are already working hard to respond to these.

Cllr Steve Owen, Executive Member for Children’s Services said: “The comments in the report about staff at the home are very positive, and this is a real testament to how hard they work to provide positive experiences for the children in their care.

“We have noted the ‘requires improvement to be good’ aspects of the report, and the two recommendations made by inspectors. We take these findings seriously and will act on them to continue improving the quality of care and support we provide at Maythorn.”