Biggleswade council plan to hike its share of council tax bill by 13% labelled 'depressing milestone'

Biggleswade Town Council

A planned 13 per cent hike in Biggleswade Town Council’s share of council tax is being recommended for approval at a meeting of the local authority next week.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report to the council’s finance and general purposes committee described its preferred level of budget for 2025/26 of £2,128,799.65 total income, with expenditure of £2,128,198 as presented in option three.

Its desired level of precept for the next financial year is a £26.67 increase for the whole year or 13 per cent for a Band D property, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The town’s precept amount is added to the totals for Central Bedfordshire Council, Bedfordshire Police and the county fire and rescue service for the overall council tax bill.

But the impact of the planned town council rise on local residents earning £27,000 or less marks “a depressing milestone”, according to former mayor and Conservative CBC Biggleswade East councillor Grant Fage.

He addressed the committee during the public session, warning: “There are people who might be earning £27,000 a year, with a daily pay pre-tax of £104.

“BTC is taking two days pay already off someone on £27,000 annually. With the 13 per cent option, you’re well above two whole days of someone’s work just to pay for this council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s before their mortgage, any of their living costs, CBC’s increase, and any other taxes they pay. It’s a depressing milestone.”

Town councillor Mark Knight agreed, saying: “Any above inflation increase should be a last resort. This council has become rather accustomed to above inflation rises in recent years.

“Since 2020, the increase in BTC’s budget has been an enormous 82 per cent. For the average Band D resident, that’s nearly a £100 increase. It’s more for those with a larger property.

“I don’t think we’ve looked hard enough at the cost base of this council. I’d prefer a smaller rise and to form a working group to look at the organisation and any efficiency savings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That might allow us to put more of our revenues towards front line services and less on some of the administrative costs. Option two with the eight-and-a-half per cent rise would be my preference.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant told the committee: “The (budgetary) process to follow was a resolution of council and officers have followed that to the letter.

“There were individual meetings with representatives of each of the standing committees, and a formal agenda and minutes associated with that,” he said.

“These were an important part of the consultation process. There’s a potential increase in the public realm establishment of two posts, defined in option three.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Proposing the recommendations in the report, town councillor Madeline Russell explained: “It’s not the increase many of us would want, but more than half is down to factors outside the council’s control.

“There’s the impact of the employer’s National Insurance increase, salary awards which are negotiated nationally, and a pension contribution of 26.8 per cent required by the Bedfordshire local government pension fund.

“We can be proud we’re now a fully self-sufficient council financially. Other large town councils in the county are planning precept increases between 15 and 23 per cent.”

The committee agreed five recommendations by six votes to one to be forwarded to full council, including backing for option three.