Biggleswade faces 'significant barrier' to banking hub despite closure of sole survivor Lloyds looming

Lloyds is the sole surviving bank branch in Biggleswade but is set to close in November. Photo: Google Maps Street View

There are potential barriers to a banking hub for Biggleswade, as criteria is based around accessibility to cash, a meeting has heard – despite the town’s sole survivor Lloyds closing in less than eight months.

Criteria set out are centred round access to money, rather than the availability of other bank facilities and activities, a town council meeting was told.

Lloyds is the only remaining bank in Biggleswade, but is set to close its High Street branch in November.

Town council officers contacted Cash Access UK to establish the potential for a local banking hub, with town clerk Peter Tarrant explaining: “All seven result items from the previous meeting have been actioned.

“Cash Access UK responded quickly after I submitted the fresh banking hub application and declined it.

“It was concerned we’d submitted another application in a short period of time. That was ‘untypical’, it stated, while saying it had conducted an assessment and looked at local provision.

“It said there’s an urban location for ATMs within one mile and a rural location within three miles. As such it doesn’t entitle us to a banking hub or to extra ATM provision.

“This is its set criteria. I persevered because I’m aware there’s plenty of interest in Biggleswade. A big portion of the community is concerned about this subject.

“I stressed that perhaps we’d want to have some form of petition to get a sense of the whole community getting behind this. It responded ‘the criteria is the criteria’, irrelevant of a petition and irrelevant of volumes of concern within the community.

“It’s quite straightforwardly a ‘no’. The organisation is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. So it’s clear we’re unable to progress.”

Mayor Mark Foster asked: “Are we looking to have some form of target for when we next make an application?”

Town councillor Duncan Strachan suggested “circumstances will change”, adding: “There’ll be no bank in town from November this year, which is a reason for the application being reviewed then.

“We can put it to the town centre management committee to prepare the argument in advance. We’ve plenty of time before November.

“Certainly I don’t think the people making the assessment have considered the criteria fully, other than the fact we don’t comply with the requirements at present. We’re not so concerned about the ATM situation.

“Looking at the catchment area, it’s not just Biggleswade without a bank. There’s Langford, Shefford, Sandy and Potton. There are no banks in the area. The closest will be Hitchin, as Letchworth Garden City doesn’t have one either.

“This town council can present a full argument, rather than ask whether it’s satisfied with the situation. I think we should be preparing our own criteria to explain what needs taking into account, so we don’t get fobbed off in future.”

Mr Tarrant warned: “Those regulations are focused on access to cash rather than availability of broader banking services. That’s the predominant criteria, although it may lead to an outcome such as a banking hub.”

Councillors agreed to discuss an approach at the next town council meeting.