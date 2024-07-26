Biggleswade Railway Station access for all project a step nearer as revised plans submitted

Biggleswade Railway Station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A campaign to enable access for all at Biggleswade railway station could be a major step nearer with revised plans now submitted to the council.

The long-awaited scheme has been close to hitting the buffers having been delayed by the pandemic and then the cost of living crisis.

Network Rail has reapplied to Central Bedfordshire Council for the project to deliver step-free access at the town’s station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In its covering letter to the council, Network Rail explained: “As part of the government’s inclusive transport strategy to improve accessibility to the railway, Department for Transport access for all funding has been made available to provide an accessible step-free route between platforms one and two, as well as platforms three and four, at Biggleswade Railway Station.

“This comprises a new ramp and footbridge with lifts to the south of the station, and the retention of the current footbridge. Prior approval was granted by CBC under a previous application submitted in 2021.

“Since then, it’s been necessary to make some minor amendments. The proposed changes are:

a reduction in the width of the lift shafts to accommodate a greater distance to the platform edge;

removal of the canopies from the stairs and main bridge deck, which will now be open elements;

and bridge parapets to be solid and 1.8m high, with railings used on the stairs and access ramp.

“Planning consent for the work has been given already by virtue of part 18a to schedule two of the Town and Country Planning (general permitted development) Order 2015 (as amended), subject to certain conditions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That financial hurdle is expected to be resolved at the end of this month, after various setbacks over the scope and timings of the project.

New lifts were due to be installed at the station by the end of this year. But Network Rail explained in May: “During our recent work as part of the first stage of this project, we encountered some delivery challenges unfortunately.

“This has impacted the planned methodology for the second stage of improvements, so works will now be paused while the development team resolves these issues and the delivery plan is revised.

Now it seems the development is back on track, once the finance is available.