Biggleswade school's £46m redevelopment option "bordering on cruelty", claims councillor

The preferred £46m option of Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive for the redevelopment of a special school in Biggleswade is “bordering on cruelty”, a meeting heard.

But the claim around future provision at Ivel School and College was dismissed by a fellow councillor, who argued that the local authority “isn’t about creating cruelty or suffering for children”.

CBC wants to increase the capacity of the special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Hitchmead Road by 85 places to 330. Its executive voted to progress to public consultation renovation of the current site and expansion on to neighbouring land.

Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell described this option as “bordering on cruelty”, adding: “The effect on those children to revamp the site and build on the adjacent area will be so detrimental to their wellbeing.

“Everyone knows where that location is because it’s the only one which could be used. That site is of tremendous importance to the people of Biggleswade. Once built on, it can’t be used for the purpose desired by local residents.”

Central Bedfordshire Community Network and Biggleswade West councillor Hayley Whitaker said: “This shouldn’t be about the money, but about making sure it’s the best decision for our children.

“There have been SEN schools built in Milton Keynes and Bedford borough for a fraction of the expenditure on this one. Nobody has had that conversation to bring down the cost and make it more reasonable.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham labelled the latest cost of a new build school “astonishing”, saying: “How this item can have gone from an estimated £32m when we left office in May 2023 to now be £78m is frankly incredible.

“Every time we come to a meeting it’s gone up by £10m, and this drives the executive in the direction of the sticking plaster option. This school in an appalling state.”

Mark Tripp, who chairs the governing body, confirmed asbestos is within the premises, saying: “It’s encapsulated. We know where it is and we follow the rules around it. None of it’s exposed.”

Conservative Flitwick councillor Ian Adams suggested option four for a new build is the best on the table, warning: “The current building looks impossible to redevelop.

“How’s that disruption going to work with children who don’t respond well to change, noise and disruption? Some pupils are free to move around the school because of the nature of their condition. How will that happen when there’s massive building work there?”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen and executive member for children’s services said: “Those arguing so strongly for a complete new school at Ivel Valley should indicate which project in the children’s services capital budget or elsewhere should be stopped to pay for it.

“This council isn’t about creating cruelty or suffering for children. The use of those words does nothing to advance the debate.

“We’re about being fair to children and placing them in the forefront of our decision-making. Those vulnerable children are in other areas, not just on Ivel Valley’s waiting list. We need to look at the interests of all these children.”

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny said: “We’ll consider the impact on children, teachers and neighbours, as well as every possible aspect of the school.”