Biggleswade Town Council agrees 5.5% rise for its slice of council tax bill

Biggleswade Town Council has unanimously agreed a 5.5% rise for its slice of the council tax bill.

The sum equates to an annual rise of £10.64 for a Band D property – or 20p a week.

A budget of £1.62m and the recommended precept increase for 2024/25 were approved at a town council meeting on Tuesday (January 23).

Biggleswade Town Council office.

Amounts payable to Central Bedfordshire Council, and for the county’s police force and fire and rescue service will also be included in the final council tax bill.

Town councillor Duncan Strachan said in a statement: “I’m pleased BTC can set the annual council tax precept at a level enabling it to deliver an improved level of service for the town.

“Officers and councillors worked exceptionally hard to produce a budget which complies with all statutory requirements, with a realistic and affordable amount set.

“This will not only maintain the quality of the council’s assets, but also improve the facilities. It enables us to continue to invest in those assets with further upgrades to our recreation grounds included.

“BTC has been fortunate to have the support of the Tritax community fund. This will permit significant work to be completed at the Kitelands recreation ground this year, at no cost to the council.

“A project to renovate the Drove Road Chapel is progressing and the council is considering how it might revamp the Stratton Way Cemetery.

“The council has ensured it has sufficient finances to do the essentials, while continuing to review its facilities and budgets to deliver a good service for the town at an affordable price.

“But some other desired improvements to Biggleswade would result in an unacceptable increase in council tax for 2024/25,” added councillor Strachan, who chairs the local authority’s finance and general purposes committee.

“BTC is mindful it must have adequate reserves to maintain its capital assets to avoid the difficulties experienced by some large councils, during the past year.”

Town clerk Peter Tarrant explained: “The town council is changing to be more effective in representing the vital interests of our community to others. Our vision for Biggleswade is that it should be a thriving and sustainable market town.

“It should offer a range of employment and community facilities, providing quality of life and economic opportunities to meet the diverse needs of the community, with a high-quality environment, including green spaces, to promote healthy lifestyles.

“The town we serve is growing fast and there are many challenges to be addressed. Those challenges also bring opportunities and we must make the most of them.

“Our activities fall into three main categories. These are delivering services to meet local needs, representing the community, and striving to improve quality of life and the well-being of residents,” he added.

“Those services include allotments, bridleways, burial grounds, car parks, commons and open spaces, events and festivals, footpaths, leisure and sports facilities, litter bins, public toilets and planning.”