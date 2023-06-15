Bike hire scheme set to start in Biggleswade within weeks after town council approval

The App-Bike project is being piloted in the town by Bedfordshire rural communities charity (BRCC) in a joint venture with Central Bedfordshire Council.

A bicycle hire scheme is set to begin in Biggleswade in the next few weeks, after the town council’s fears over potential sites and insurance liabilities were resolved.

Town councillors had resolved to put the brakes on the scheme “until CBC presented a clear proposal on where the bicycle racks would be installed with plans and drawings”, according to a report to the town council.

“This included Dan Albone car park, Grasmere Road and Franklin Recreation Ground,” said the report.

“The town council wrote to CBC and the topic was raised at the Biggleswade Green Wheel development group meeting last month, resulting in drawings being passed on to officers shortly afterwards.

Cliff Andrews, from the BRCC, told a town council meeting: “We’re looking to have 12 bikes installed in the town for the public, who don’t have access to one, to use at a small hire charge.

“You access the bicycle by scanning a QR code on the frame to unlock it,” he explained. “There’s a small monthly membership payment for anyone who chooses to sign up.

“BRCC is looking to pilot this because through social prescribing work, in partnership with the NHS and primary care networks, it’s become apparent many patients from our GP surgeries would benefit from active lifestyle choices.

“There are barriers to accessing bikes because they can’t afford one or they can’t safely store one where they live. We’re looking to support these clients, but the scheme is open to the whole community.

“BRCC will pay the membership fee for those patients referred to us to make it genuinely free.

“Ideally there’ll be five or six locations around the town which are approved hubs, where these bikes can be picked up or dropped off. There wasn’t anything suitable in the south area of the town,” he added.

“So there’s a desire to use the current bike stands that we installed as part of the Biggleswade Green Wheel at the Dan Albone car park and Franklin Recreation Ground.

“We would like to install four more stands in the same format on the edge of the Grasmere (Road) green space.”

Asked when the scheme would start, Mr Andrews replied: “As soon as we’re able. We hope to install these racks within two or three weeks. So hopefully the end of June or the beginning of July, but certainly ahead of the school holidays is our target.

“All the insurance is covered by the App-Bike company we’re doing this through and it takes the hit if there are repeated problems.”