Bus gate in Biggleswade behind 'more than half' of Central Beds Council's penalty charge notices

A bus gate in Biggleswade generates more than half of the entire penalty charge notices (PCNs) of Central Bedfordshire Council, a meeting heard.

The Venus Avenue traffic order on the Kings Reach estate in the town could be better signed, according to Independent Biggleswade South councillor Hayley Whitaker.

She asked “whether the signage meets legal standards and is as clear as possible for new residents to the area”, in a written question to a full council meeting.

The bus gate

Advertisement

She referred to the Department of Transport annual report figures from CBC showing 10,121 PCNs issued in 2020/21, of which 5,912 were issued for the Kings Reach bus lane.

In 2021/22, there were 6,475 PCNs issued for on-street and 3,515 at Kings Reach, she added.

Conservative Arlesey councillor Ian Dalgarno replied: “In the year 2021/22, the total of penalty charge notices for on-street parking was 6,475, for off-street parking 3,217, and for the bus lane 3,515 making a total of 13,207.

“We were still in the Covid period and took a prudent approach to giving out parking tickets for on-street parking offences.

Advertisement

“So these were lower than they’d normally be at that time. The bus gate order wasn’t included in that process because it’s automatic. You go through it, you’re going to get a ticket.

“I’m satisfied the signage there meets legal standards and is sufficiently clear to advise motorists, including residents new to the area of the restriction in place.

“Of the number of PCNs issued 335 were cancelled leaving a net total of 3,180, which is 27 per cent overall.

“We’ve had two appeals to the traffic penalty tribunal (TPT), the independent body which decides motorists’ appeals against PCNs issued by local authorities.

Advertisement

“These were around a lack of prohibitive warning signage. In both cases the adjudicators didn’t accept the grounds of appeal and the motorists lost their cases.

“That further supports my view the bus gate order signage in Kings Reach is legal and sufficient to advise drivers of the restrictions in place,” said councillor Dalgarno, who’s the executive member for community services.

“It’s not about penalising motorists and raising revenue. It’s about making sure people are and road users on our highways network are safe.

Advertisement

“I appreciate 3,500 tickets is a large figure, and I’m happy to meet ward members and see if there’s anything else we can do within the regulations to reduce the impact on residents.”

Councillor Whitaker said: “At £60 a time, £30 if paid within 14 days, this is generating significant revenue for CBC and underpinning our enforcement strategy, I assume.

“Can you also assure us Biggleswade will get more enforcement, as we’ve significant issues on the remaining streets of the town and there’s a scant amount at present?”

Councillor Dalgarno explained: “We’ve an open recruitment for extra enforcement officers currently and we’ve also taken powers for other community officers to give out tickets.

Advertisement

“We’ve increased the hours officers work, so the shifts span into the late evening seven days a week.